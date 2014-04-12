April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 12
DAC Dunajska Streda 1 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0
Nitra 3 Ruzomberok 1
FK Senica 2 Laugaricio Trencin 1
Slovan Bratislava 0 Spartak Myjava 1
Spartak Trnava 1 MFK Kosice 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slovan Bratislava 26 19 3 4 52 25 60
-------------------------
2 Laugaricio Trencin 26 14 4 8 57 30 46
3 FK Senica 26 12 5 9 39 34 41
-------------------------
4 Spartak Trnava 26 12 5 9 35 34 41
-------------------------
5 MFK Kosice 26 11 6 9 32 28 39
6 Spartak Myjava 26 11 5 10 39 41 38
7 Ruzomberok 26 11 4 11 45 43 37
8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 25 9 6 10 37 33 33
9 ViOn Zlate Moravce 26 9 5 12 27 34 32
10 Zilina 25 6 7 12 34 39 25
11 DAC Dunajska Streda 26 6 6 14 20 48 24
-------------------------
12 Nitra 26 4 6 16 26 54 18
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 14
Dukla Banska Bystrica v Zilina (1630)