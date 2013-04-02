April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, April 2
Dukla Banska Bystrica 0 Laugaricio Trencin 0
Nitra 3 Ruzomberok 0
MFK Kosice 1 Slovan Bratislava 1
Zilina 1 Spartak Trnava 1
Tatran Presov 0 FK Senica 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slovan Bratislava 24 14 7 3 44 21 49
-------------------------
2 Laugaricio Trencin 24 10 9 5 37 26 39
3 MFK Kosice 24 11 6 7 34 26 39
-------------------------
4 FK Senica 24 11 6 7 30 23 39
-------------------------
5 Ruzomberok 24 9 7 8 25 28 34
6 Zilina 24 6 13 5 25 17 31
7 ViOn Zlate Moravce 23 8 7 8 32 31 31
8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 24 6 10 8 20 21 28
9 Spartak Myjava 23 7 6 10 30 31 27
10 Spartak Trnava 24 5 8 11 22 40 23
11 Tatran Presov 24 6 5 13 16 35 23
-------------------------
12 Nitra 24 6 4 14 27 43 22
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Tuesday, April 2
Spartak Myjava v ViOn Zlate Moravce (1400) Postponed
Saturday, April 6
Ruzomberok v Dukla Banska Bystrica (1230)
Spartak Trnava v Spartak Myjava (1230)
Laugaricio Trencin v Tatran Presov (1530)
FK Senica v MFK Kosice (1530)
ViOn Zlate Moravce v Nitra (1530)
Slovan Bratislava v Zilina (1600)