Oct 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 26
Ruzomberok 1 Slovan Bratislava 2
Saturday, October 25
FK Senica 2 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0
MFK Kosice 1 DAC Dunajska Streda 1
Spartak Myjava 1 Zilina 4
Spartak Trnava 1 Laugaricio Trencin 0
Friday, October 24
Dukla Banska Bystrica 3 Podbrezova 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Laugaricio Trencin 15 9 4 2 30 14 31
2 Zilina 15 8 6 1 31 12 30
3 FK Senica 15 6 8 1 20 16 26
4 Podbrezova 15 5 4 6 17 18 19
5 Slovan Bratislava 12 6 1 5 17 19 19
6 Spartak Trnava 13 5 2 6 17 15 17
7 DAC Dunajska Streda 15 3 8 4 17 20 17
8 Spartak Myjava 15 5 2 8 14 20 17
9 ViOn Zlate Moravce 14 4 5 5 12 18 17
10 MFK Kosice 15 4 4 7 19 24 16
11 Ruzomberok 15 2 6 7 16 23 12
12 Dukla Banska Bystrica 15 2 6 7 18 29 12
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation