Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 23
Dukla Banska Bystrica 0 DAC Dunajska Streda 0
Ruzomberok 2 Podbrezova 0
Zilina 4 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0
Spartak Myjava 2 Slovan Bratislava 1
Friday, August 22
FK Senica 1 Laugaricio Trencin 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 7 4 2 1 12 4 14
-------------------------
2 Laugaricio Trencin 6 4 2 0 12 5 14
3 Slovan Bratislava 5 4 0 1 11 6 12
-------------------------
4 FK Senica 7 2 4 1 8 9 10
-------------------------
5 DAC Dunajska Streda 7 2 3 2 7 6 9
6 Podbrezova 7 3 0 4 7 8 9
7 ViOn Zlate Moravce 7 2 3 2 6 10 9
8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 7 1 5 1 5 7 8
9 Spartak Trnava 5 2 1 2 5 3 7
10 Spartak Myjava 7 2 1 4 5 7 7
11 Ruzomberok 7 1 3 3 6 8 6
-------------------------
12 MFK Kosice 6 0 0 6 7 18 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 24
MFK Kosice v Spartak Trnava (1400)