Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 23 Dukla Banska Bystrica 0 DAC Dunajska Streda 0 Ruzomberok 2 Podbrezova 0 Zilina 4 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 Spartak Myjava 2 Slovan Bratislava 1 Friday, August 22 FK Senica 1 Laugaricio Trencin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zilina 7 4 2 1 12 4 14 ------------------------- 2 Laugaricio Trencin 6 4 2 0 12 5 14 3 Slovan Bratislava 5 4 0 1 11 6 12 ------------------------- 4 FK Senica 7 2 4 1 8 9 10 ------------------------- 5 DAC Dunajska Streda 7 2 3 2 7 6 9 6 Podbrezova 7 3 0 4 7 8 9 7 ViOn Zlate Moravce 7 2 3 2 6 10 9 8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 7 1 5 1 5 7 8 9 Spartak Trnava 5 2 1 2 5 3 7 10 Spartak Myjava 7 2 1 4 5 7 7 11 Ruzomberok 7 1 3 3 6 8 6 ------------------------- 12 MFK Kosice 6 0 0 6 7 18 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 24 MFK Kosice v Spartak Trnava (1400)