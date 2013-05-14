May 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, May 14
Nitra 1 MFK Kosice 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slovan Bratislava 30 15 11 4 52 31 56
-------------------------
2 FK Senica 30 14 7 9 37 31 49
3 MFK Kosice 30 12 9 9 36 30 45
-------------------------
4 Laugaricio Trencin 30 11 11 8 43 33 44
-------------------------
5 Spartak Myjava 30 11 9 10 41 35 42
6 Ruzomberok 30 11 9 10 33 39 42
7 Zilina 29 8 14 7 32 22 38
8 Nitra 30 11 5 14 36 46 38
9 ViOn Zlate Moravce 29 9 8 12 38 39 35
10 Dukla Banska Bystrica 30 7 11 12 25 30 32
11 Spartak Trnava 30 7 10 13 30 47 31
-------------------------
12 Tatran Presov 30 7 8 15 20 40 29
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, May 15
ViOn Zlate Moravce v Zilina (1530)
Saturday, May 18
Spartak Myjava v Laugaricio Trencin (1530)
Tatran Presov v MFK Kosice (1530)
Dukla Banska Bystrica v Zilina (1730)
Nitra v Spartak Trnava (1730)
Ruzomberok v FK Senica (1730)
Sunday, May 19
ViOn Zlate Moravce v Slovan Bratislava (1200)