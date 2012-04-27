UPDATE 1-Soccer-Bulgarian championship results and standings

Feb 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 18 Naftex Bourgas 2 Montana 0 Pirin Blagoevgrad 1 Levski Sofia 0 Friday, February 17 Dunav 2010 0 Beroe Stara Zagora 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 19 16 2 1 50 16 50 2 Levski Sofia 20 13 4 3 31 11 43 3 CSKA-Sofia 19 10 5 4 28 10 35 4 Cherno More Va