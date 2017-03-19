BRIEF-OL Groupe signs Brazilian defender Fernando Marçal
* SIGNED BRAZILIAN DEFENDER FERNANDO MARÇAL FROM BENFICA FOR A TRANSFER FEE OF €4.5 MILLION Source text: http://bit.ly/2tuhSGq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 AS Trencin 1 FK Senica 1 DAC Dunajska Streda 0 Spartak Trnava 0 Saturday, March 18 Zilina 3 Ruzomberok 1 Slovan Bratislava 1 ViOn Zlate Moravce 1 Tatran Presov 2 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zilina 22 16 4 2 63 19 52 ------------------------- 2 Slovan Bratislava 22 14 3 5 39 23 45 3 Podbrezova 21 10 7 4 24 14 37 ------------------------- 4 Ruzomberok 22 8 7 7 41 32 31 ------------------------- 5 Spartak Trnava 22 8 7 7 21 26 31 6 AS Trencin 22 8 5 9 35 39 29 7 DAC Dunajska Streda 22 5 10 7 27 27 25 8 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 22 6 5 11 26 42 23 9 FK Senica 22 5 6 11 18 25 21 10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 21 4 6 11 21 36 18 11 Tatran Presov 22 2 8 12 13 45 14 ------------------------- Sparta Myjava expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
TURIN, Italy, June 16 A Juventus supporter has died in hospital nearly two weeks after being injured when panic broke out during the screening of the Champions League final in one of Turin's main squares.
June 16 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Confederations Cup Group Stage matches on Friday Group Stage - Group A Saturday, June 17 (GMT) Russia v New Zealand (1500) Group Stage - Group A Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Portugal v Mexico (1500) Group Stage - Group B Sunday, June 18 (GMT) Cameroon v Chile (1800) Group Stage - Group B Monday, June 19 (GMT) Australia v Germany (1500)