April 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Slovak championship on Saturday.
Dukla Banska Bystrica 2 Zilina 1
Nitra 0 Tatran Presov 1
Ruzomberok 0 Slovan Bratislava 0
Spartak Trnava 2 Laugaricio Trencin 2
ViOn Zlate Moravce 1 FK Senica 3
Friday, April 27
DAC Dunajska Streda 2 MFK Kosice 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 29 15 10 4 46 27 55
-------------------------
2 Spartak Trnava 29 15 8 6 35 22 53
3 Slovan Bratislava 29 14 10 5 41 29 52
-------------------------
4 FK Senica 29 13 11 5 40 21 50
-------------------------
5 Ruzomberok 29 10 11 8 37 28 41
6 ViOn Zlate Moravce 29 11 7 11 32 37 40
7 Laugaricio Trencin 29 9 11 9 43 45 38
8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 29 9 9 11 36 38 36
9 Nitra 29 8 12 9 31 33 36
10 Tatran Presov 29 5 11 13 17 32 26
11 MFK Kosice 29 6 7 16 23 38 25
-------------------------
12 DAC Dunajska Streda 29 5 1 23 18 49 16
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation