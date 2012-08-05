Aug 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 5
Spartak Trnava 0 Slovan Bratislava 1
Saturday, August 4
Dukla Banska Bystrica 0 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0
MFK Kosice 3 Laugaricio Trencin 0
Zilina 2 FK Senica 0
Spartak Myjava 0 Nitra 2
Tatran Presov 2 Ruzomberok 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 3 2 1 0 7 2 7
-------------------------
2 MFK Kosice 4 2 1 1 5 2 7
3 Dukla Banska Bystrica 4 2 1 1 5 3 7
-------------------------
4 Ruzomberok 4 2 1 1 5 4 7
-------------------------
5 Slovan Bratislava 4 2 1 1 4 3 7
6 Nitra 4 2 1 1 5 6 7
7 Tatran Presov 4 2 0 2 6 4 6
8 Laugaricio Trencin 4 2 0 2 7 6 6
9 FK Senica 4 1 0 3 4 8 3
10 Spartak Trnava 3 0 2 1 1 2 2
11 ViOn Zlate Moravce 4 0 2 2 3 7 2
-------------------------
12 Spartak Myjava 4 0 2 2 4 9 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation