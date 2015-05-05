May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, May 5
AS Trencin 1 MFK Kosice 0
DAC Dunajska Streda 1 Spartak Myjava 0
Podbrezova 2 Zilina 3
ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 Dukla Banska Bystrica 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 AS Trencin 28 19 5 4 56 25 62
-------------------------
2 Zilina 28 16 9 3 58 22 57
3 Spartak Trnava 28 13 8 7 43 24 47
-------------------------
4 Slovan Bratislava 28 13 3 12 36 38 42
-------------------------
5 FK Senica 28 10 10 8 42 39 40
6 Spartak Myjava 28 11 4 13 32 39 37
7 Ruzomberok 29 8 9 12 34 39 33
8 MFK Kosice 29 9 6 14 35 46 33
9 DAC Dunajska Streda 28 7 11 10 28 38 32
10 Podbrezova 28 7 8 13 30 39 29
11 ViOn Zlate Moravce 28 7 7 14 23 46 28
-------------------------
12 Dukla Banska Bystrica 28 4 10 14 27 49 22
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, May 8
Dukla Banska Bystrica v DAC Dunajska Streda (1430)
MFK Kosice v Spartak Trnava (1430)
FK Senica v AS Trencin (1700)
Ruzomberok v Podbrezova (1700)
Spartak Myjava v Slovan Bratislava (1700)
Saturday, May 9
Zilina v ViOn Zlate Moravce (1815)