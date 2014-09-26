Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Friday
Friday, September 26
Spartak Myjava 1 FK Senica 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Laugaricio Trencin 10 7 3 0 19 7 24
-------------------------
2 Zilina 11 6 4 1 20 8 22
3 FK Senica 12 4 7 1 14 13 19
-------------------------
4 Slovan Bratislava 9 5 1 3 15 13 16
-------------------------
5 Podbrezova 11 4 2 5 11 12 14
6 DAC Dunajska Streda 11 2 6 3 11 13 12
7 Spartak Trnava 10 3 2 5 12 12 11
8 MFK Kosice 11 3 2 6 15 19 11
9 Dukla Banska Bystrica 10 2 5 3 11 16 11
10 Spartak Myjava 12 3 2 7 10 15 11
11 ViOn Zlate Moravce 10 2 5 3 7 12 11
-------------------------
12 Ruzomberok 11 1 5 5 10 15 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 27
Dukla Banska Bystrica v MFK Kosice (1530)
ViOn Zlate Moravce v Spartak Trnava (1530)
DAC Dunajska Streda v Laugaricio Trencin (1700)
Sunday, September 28
Podbrezova v Slovan Bratislava (1330)
Zilina v Ruzomberok (1700)