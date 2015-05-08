Soccer-Lemonis returns to take charge at Olympiacos
ATHENS, March 23 Experienced Greek coach Takis Lemonis has been appointed for a third time as head coach of Olympiacos, the Super League champions said on Thursday.
May 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Friday Friday, May 8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 0 DAC Dunajska Streda 1 FK Senica 0 AS Trencin 4 MFK Kosice 1 Spartak Trnava 0 Ruzomberok 2 Podbrezova 0 Spartak Myjava 3 Slovan Bratislava 6 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AS Trencin 29 20 5 4 60 25 65 ------------------------- 2 Zilina 28 16 9 3 58 22 57 3 Spartak Trnava 29 13 8 8 43 25 47 ------------------------- 4 Slovan Bratislava 29 14 3 12 42 41 45 ------------------------- 5 FK Senica 29 10 10 9 42 43 40 6 Spartak Myjava 29 11 4 14 35 45 37 7 Ruzomberok 30 9 9 12 36 39 36 8 MFK Kosice 30 10 6 14 36 46 36 9 DAC Dunajska Streda 29 8 11 10 29 38 35 10 Podbrezova 29 7 8 14 30 41 29 11 ViOn Zlate Moravce 28 7 7 14 23 46 28 ------------------------- 12 Dukla Banska Bystrica 29 4 10 15 27 50 22 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 9 Zilina v ViOn Zlate Moravce (1815)
BEIJING, March 23 China's richest man, Wang Jianlin, has warned his compatriots not to expect overnight results despite the heavy financial investment in raising the standards of football in the world's most populous nation.