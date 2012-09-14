Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Sept 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Friday Friday, September 14 Nitra 1 Spartak Trnava 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slovan Bratislava 8 5 2 1 11 7 17 ------------------------- 2 Zilina 8 3 4 1 11 5 13 3 MFK Kosice 8 4 1 3 10 10 13 ------------------------- 4 Ruzomberok 8 3 3 2 11 9 12 ------------------------- 5 Dukla Banska Bystrica 8 3 3 2 7 5 12 6 Nitra 9 3 3 3 12 13 12 7 ViOn Zlate Moravce 8 3 2 3 12 9 11 8 Laugaricio Trencin 8 3 2 3 13 11 11 9 Tatran Presov 8 3 1 4 7 8 10 10 Spartak Myjava 8 2 2 4 8 12 8 11 FK Senica 8 2 1 5 8 11 7 ------------------------- 12 Spartak Trnava 9 1 4 4 7 17 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 15 Tatran Presov v MFK Kosice (1230) Laugaricio Trencin v Spartak Myjava (1530) Ruzomberok v FK Senica (1530) ViOn Zlate Moravce v Slovan Bratislava (1530) Sunday, September 16 Dukla Banska Bystrica v Zilina (1700)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.