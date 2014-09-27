Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 27
DAC Dunajska Streda 3 Laugaricio Trencin 2
Dukla Banska Bystrica 0 MFK Kosice 2
ViOn Zlate Moravce 2 Spartak Trnava 1
Friday, September 26
Spartak Myjava 1 FK Senica 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Laugaricio Trencin 11 7 3 1 21 10 24
-------------------------
2 Zilina 11 6 4 1 20 8 22
3 FK Senica 12 4 7 1 14 13 19
-------------------------
4 Slovan Bratislava 9 5 1 3 15 13 16
-------------------------
5 DAC Dunajska Streda 12 3 6 3 14 15 15
6 Podbrezova 11 4 2 5 11 12 14
7 MFK Kosice 12 4 2 6 17 19 14
8 ViOn Zlate Moravce 11 3 5 3 9 13 14
9 Spartak Trnava 11 3 2 6 13 14 11
10 Spartak Myjava 12 3 2 7 10 15 11
11 Dukla Banska Bystrica 11 2 5 4 11 18 11
-------------------------
12 Ruzomberok 11 1 5 5 10 15 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 28
Podbrezova v Slovan Bratislava (1330)
Zilina v Ruzomberok (1700)