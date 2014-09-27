Sept 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday Saturday, September 27 DAC Dunajska Streda 3 Laugaricio Trencin 2 Dukla Banska Bystrica 0 MFK Kosice 2 ViOn Zlate Moravce 2 Spartak Trnava 1 Friday, September 26 Spartak Myjava 1 FK Senica 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Laugaricio Trencin 11 7 3 1 21 10 24 ------------------------- 2 Zilina 11 6 4 1 20 8 22 3 FK Senica 12 4 7 1 14 13 19 ------------------------- 4 Slovan Bratislava 9 5 1 3 15 13 16 ------------------------- 5 DAC Dunajska Streda 12 3 6 3 14 15 15 6 Podbrezova 11 4 2 5 11 12 14 7 MFK Kosice 12 4 2 6 17 19 14 8 ViOn Zlate Moravce 11 3 5 3 9 13 14 9 Spartak Trnava 11 3 2 6 13 14 11 10 Spartak Myjava 12 3 2 7 10 15 11 11 Dukla Banska Bystrica 11 2 5 4 11 18 11 ------------------------- 12 Ruzomberok 11 1 5 5 10 15 8 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 28 Podbrezova v Slovan Bratislava (1330) Zilina v Ruzomberok (1700)