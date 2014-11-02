Nov 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 2
Zilina 2 Dukla Banska Bystrica 0
Podbrezova 1 Spartak Trnava 1
Slovan Bratislava 3 MFK Kosice 0
Saturday, November 1
DAC Dunajska Streda 3 FK Senica 0
Spartak Myjava 2 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0
Friday, October 31
Laugaricio Trencin 4 Ruzomberok 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Laugaricio Trencin 16 10 4 2 34 17 34
-------------------------
2 Zilina 16 9 6 1 33 12 33
3 FK Senica 16 6 8 2 20 19 26
-------------------------
4 Slovan Bratislava 14 7 1 6 20 23 22
-------------------------
5 Spartak Trnava 15 6 3 6 22 16 21
6 DAC Dunajska Streda 16 4 8 4 20 20 20
7 Podbrezova 16 5 5 6 18 19 20
8 Spartak Myjava 16 6 2 8 16 20 20
9 ViOn Zlate Moravce 15 4 5 6 12 20 17
10 MFK Kosice 16 4 4 8 19 27 16
11 Ruzomberok 16 2 6 8 19 27 12
-------------------------
12 Dukla Banska Bystrica 16 2 6 8 18 31 12
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation