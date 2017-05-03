May 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, May 3 Tatran Presov 1 ViOn Zlate Moravce 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Zilina 26 19 4 3 70 22 61 ------------------------- 2 Slovan Bratislava 27 16 3 8 46 29 51 3 Podbrezova 26 11 8 7 30 24 41 ------------------------- 4 AS Trencin 27 12 5 10 43 42 41 ------------------------- 5 Ruzomberok 26 11 7 8 48 36 40 6 DAC Dunajska Streda 26 9 10 7 32 28 37 7 Spartak Trnava 26 9 7 10 26 32 34 8 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 27 8 5 14 34 50 29 9 FK Senica 27 6 7 14 21 30 25 10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 26 5 7 14 25 44 22 11 Tatran Presov 26 3 9 14 15 53 18 ------------------------- C - Champion Sparta Myjava expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 6 FK Senica v Ruzomberok (1700) MFK Zemplin Michalovce v Zilina (1700) Tatran Presov v Podbrezova (1700) Sunday, May 7 AS Trencin v Spartak Trnava (1320) ViOn Zlate Moravce v DAC Dunajska Streda (1530)