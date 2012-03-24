March 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Slovak championship on Saturday.
Dukla Banska Bystrica 1 Nitra 1
FK Senica 0 Tatran Presov 0
Zilina 1 MFK Kosice 0
Slovan Bratislava 2 Laugaricio Trencin 2
ViOn Zlate Moravce 3 Ruzomberok 5
Friday, March 23
Spartak Trnava 3 DAC Dunajska Streda 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 22 13 6 3 36 20 45
-------------------------
2 Slovan Bratislava 22 12 6 4 34 23 42
3 Spartak Trnava 22 11 6 5 27 19 39
-------------------------
4 FK Senica 22 10 8 4 29 16 38
-------------------------
5 ViOn Zlate Moravce 22 9 6 7 25 25 33
6 Ruzomberok 22 8 8 6 31 23 32
7 Dukla Banska Bystrica 22 7 5 10 29 30 26
8 Nitra 22 5 11 6 22 24 26
9 Laugaricio Trencin 22 5 9 8 28 32 24
10 MFK Kosice 22 6 6 10 21 28 24
11 Tatran Presov 22 3 7 12 10 26 16
-------------------------
12 DAC Dunajska Streda 22 4 0 18 12 38 12
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation