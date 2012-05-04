May 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Slovak championship on Friday.
FK Senica 2 Ruzomberok 0
Zilina 1 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 30 16 10 4 47 27 58
-------------------------
2 FK Senica 30 14 11 5 42 21 53
3 Spartak Trnava 29 15 8 6 35 22 53
-------------------------
4 Slovan Bratislava 29 14 10 5 41 29 52
-------------------------
5 Ruzomberok 30 10 11 9 37 30 41
6 ViOn Zlate Moravce 30 11 7 12 32 38 40
7 Laugaricio Trencin 29 9 11 9 43 45 38
8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 29 9 9 11 36 38 36
9 Nitra 29 8 12 9 31 33 36
10 Tatran Presov 29 5 11 13 17 32 26
11 MFK Kosice 29 6 7 16 23 38 25
-------------------------
12 DAC Dunajska Streda 29 5 1 23 18 49 16
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 5
Laugaricio Trencin v MFK Kosice (1530)
Slovan Bratislava v Nitra (1530)
Tatran Presov v DAC Dunajska Streda (1530)
Spartak Trnava v Dukla Banska Bystrica (1730)