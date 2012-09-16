Sept 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday Sunday, September 16 Dukla Banska Bystrica 2 Zilina 2 Saturday, September 15 Laugaricio Trencin 3 Spartak Myjava 2 Ruzomberok 0 FK Senica 2 Tatran Presov 0 MFK Kosice 0 ViOn Zlate Moravce 3 Slovan Bratislava 1 Friday, September 14 Nitra 1 Spartak Trnava 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slovan Bratislava 9 5 2 2 12 10 17 ------------------------- 2 Zilina 9 3 5 1 13 7 14 3 ViOn Zlate Moravce 9 4 2 3 15 10 14 ------------------------- 4 Laugaricio Trencin 9 4 2 3 16 13 14 ------------------------- 5 MFK Kosice 9 4 2 3 10 10 14 6 Dukla Banska Bystrica 9 3 4 2 9 7 13 7 Ruzomberok 9 3 3 3 11 11 12 8 Nitra 9 3 3 3 12 13 12 9 Tatran Presov 9 3 2 4 7 8 11 10 FK Senica 9 3 1 5 10 11 10 11 Spartak Myjava 9 2 2 5 10 15 8 ------------------------- 12 Spartak Trnava 9 1 4 4 7 17 7 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation