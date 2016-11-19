Soccer-Former F1 giant Lopez completes Lille takeover
PARIS, Jan 26 Gerard Lopez, the former president of the Lotus Formula One team, is the new owner of Ligue 1 Lille, the club said in a statement on Thursday.
Nov 19 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 19 DAC Dunajska Streda 2 AS Trencin 0 FK Senica 1 ViOn Zlate Moravce 3 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 1 Podbrezova 3 Tatran Presov 1 Spartak Trnava 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zilina 15 12 2 1 41 9 38 ------------------------- 2 Podbrezova 16 10 4 2 21 8 34 3 Slovan Bratislava 15 9 2 4 26 16 29 ------------------------- 4 Spartak Myjava 15 7 3 5 16 14 24 ------------------------- 5 Spartak Trnava 16 6 5 5 19 23 23 6 Ruzomberok 15 6 4 5 27 21 22 7 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 16 6 4 6 20 23 22 8 AS Trencin 16 6 2 8 21 26 20 9 DAC Dunajska Streda 16 3 5 8 17 24 14 10 FK Senica 16 3 4 9 12 20 13 11 Tatran Presov 16 2 6 8 9 26 12 ------------------------- 12 ViOn Zlate Moravce 16 2 3 11 14 33 9 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 20 Spartak Myjava v Zilina (1420) Slovan Bratislava v Ruzomberok (1630)
BARCELONA, Jan 26 Part of Sevilla's ground could be closed for one game as the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF)'s continues its crackdown on offensive chanting, the club said on Thursday.
BERLIN, Jan 26 Central defender Neven Subotic joined Cologne on loan from Borussia Dortmund on Thursday after falling out of favour at his parent club.