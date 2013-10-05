Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 5
Laugaricio Trencin 2 Spartak Trnava 2
MFK Kosice 3 Dukla Banska Bystrica 1
Ruzomberok 1 ViOn Zlate Moravce 3
Zilina 0 DAC Dunajska Streda 0
Spartak Myjava 4 Nitra 0
Friday, October 4
FK Senica 0 Slovan Bratislava 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slovan Bratislava 13 10 1 2 31 13 31
-------------------------
2 Spartak Myjava 13 7 2 4 25 19 23
3 Ruzomberok 13 6 4 3 25 23 22
-------------------------
4 Laugaricio Trencin 13 6 3 4 32 17 21
-------------------------
5 Spartak Trnava 13 6 2 5 19 21 20
6 FK Senica 13 5 4 4 18 14 19
7 ViOn Zlate Moravce 13 5 3 5 15 21 18
8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 13 4 5 4 22 18 17
9 Zilina 13 4 5 4 22 20 17
10 MFK Kosice 13 4 3 6 16 14 15
11 Nitra 13 1 3 9 13 35 6
-------------------------
12 DAC Dunajska Streda 13 1 3 9 7 30 6
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation