May 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
Slovak championship matches on Saturday:
Laugaricio Trencin 1 MFK Kosice 1
Slovan Bratislava 2 Nitra 1
Spartak Trnava 2 Dukla Banska Bystrica 0
Tatran Presov 4 DAC Dunajska Streda 0
Played on Friday, May 4
FK Senica 2 Ruzomberok 0
Zilina 1 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 30 16 10 4 47 27 58
-------------------------
2 Spartak Trnava 30 16 8 6 37 22 56
3 Slovan Bratislava 30 15 10 5 43 30 55
-------------------------
4 FK Senica 30 14 11 5 42 21 53
-------------------------
5 Ruzomberok 30 10 11 9 37 30 41
6 ViOn Zlate Moravce 30 11 7 12 32 38 40
7 Laugaricio Trencin 30 9 12 9 44 46 39
8 Nitra 30 8 12 10 32 35 36
9 Dukla Banska Bystrica 30 9 9 12 36 40 36
10 Tatran Presov 30 6 11 13 21 32 29
11 MFK Kosice 30 6 8 16 24 39 26
-------------------------
R12 DAC Dunajska Streda 30 5 1 24 18 53 16
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
