Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 30
Laugaricio Trencin 2 Spartak Myjava 0
Ruzomberok 1 MFK Kosice 1
Podbrezova 0 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0
Friday, August 29
DAC Dunajska Streda 2 Zilina 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Laugaricio Trencin 7 5 2 0 14 5 17
-------------------------
2 Zilina 8 4 3 1 14 6 15
3 Slovan Bratislava 5 4 0 1 11 6 12
-------------------------
4 DAC Dunajska Streda 8 2 4 2 9 8 10
-------------------------
5 FK Senica 7 2 4 1 8 9 10
6 Podbrezova 8 3 1 4 7 8 10
7 ViOn Zlate Moravce 8 2 4 2 6 10 10
8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 7 1 5 1 5 7 8
9 Spartak Trnava 6 2 1 3 5 5 7
10 Ruzomberok 8 1 4 3 7 9 7
11 Spartak Myjava 8 2 1 5 5 9 7
-------------------------
12 MFK Kosice 8 1 1 6 10 19 4
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 31
Spartak Trnava v FK Senica (1400)
Slovan Bratislava v Dukla Banska Bystrica (1700)