Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday Saturday, August 30 Laugaricio Trencin 2 Spartak Myjava 0 Ruzomberok 1 MFK Kosice 1 Podbrezova 0 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 Friday, August 29 DAC Dunajska Streda 2 Zilina 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Laugaricio Trencin 7 5 2 0 14 5 17 ------------------------- 2 Zilina 8 4 3 1 14 6 15 3 Slovan Bratislava 5 4 0 1 11 6 12 ------------------------- 4 DAC Dunajska Streda 8 2 4 2 9 8 10 ------------------------- 5 FK Senica 7 2 4 1 8 9 10 6 Podbrezova 8 3 1 4 7 8 10 7 ViOn Zlate Moravce 8 2 4 2 6 10 10 8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 7 1 5 1 5 7 8 9 Spartak Trnava 6 2 1 3 5 5 7 10 Ruzomberok 8 1 4 3 7 9 7 11 Spartak Myjava 8 2 1 5 5 9 7 ------------------------- 12 MFK Kosice 8 1 1 6 10 19 4 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 31 Spartak Trnava v FK Senica (1400) Slovan Bratislava v Dukla Banska Bystrica (1700)