April 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 1
FK Senica 1 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 0
Podbrezova 2 Slovan Bratislava 3
ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 AS Trencin 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 22 16 4 2 63 19 52
-------------------------
2 Slovan Bratislava 23 15 3 5 42 25 48
3 Podbrezova 22 10 7 5 26 17 37
-------------------------
4 AS Trencin 23 9 5 9 37 39 32
-------------------------
5 Ruzomberok 22 8 7 7 41 32 31
6 Spartak Trnava 22 8 7 7 21 26 31
7 DAC Dunajska Streda 22 5 10 7 27 27 25
8 FK Senica 23 6 6 11 19 25 24
9 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 23 6 5 12 26 43 23
10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 22 4 6 12 21 38 18
11 Tatran Presov 22 2 8 12 13 45 14
-------------------------
Sparta Myjava expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 2
Ruzomberok v Spartak Trnava (1320)
Zilina v Tatran Presov (1530)