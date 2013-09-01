Sept 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 1
Slovan Bratislava 2 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0
Saturday, August 31
Laugaricio Trencin 0 Ruzomberok 1
DAC Dunajska Streda 1 Nitra 0
Spartak Myjava 1 MFK Kosice 0
Spartak Trnava 2 Dukla Banska Bystrica 1
Friday, August 30
FK Senica 2 Zilina 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 FK Senica 8 5 2 1 15 7 17
-------------------------
2 Slovan Bratislava 8 5 1 2 15 9 16
3 Spartak Myjava 8 5 1 2 17 16 16
-------------------------
4 Ruzomberok 8 4 3 1 17 13 15
-------------------------
5 Laugaricio Trencin 8 4 0 4 19 11 12
6 Dukla Banska Bystrica 8 3 3 2 15 8 12
7 Zilina 8 3 3 2 16 13 12
8 ViOn Zlate Moravce 8 3 1 4 8 12 10
9 Spartak Trnava 8 3 1 4 10 15 10
10 MFK Kosice 8 2 1 5 6 7 7
11 DAC Dunajska Streda 8 1 2 5 4 18 5
-------------------------
12 Nitra 8 0 2 6 11 24 2
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation