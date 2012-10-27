Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday Saturday, October 27 Nitra 1 ViOn Zlate Moravce 1 MFK Kosice 2 FK Senica 2 Spartak Myjava 2 Spartak Trnava 2 Tatran Presov 1 Laugaricio Trencin 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slovan Bratislava 13 7 4 2 21 14 25 ------------------------- 2 FK Senica 14 7 2 5 20 14 23 3 Zilina 13 5 7 1 20 10 22 ------------------------- 4 ViOn Zlate Moravce 14 6 4 4 23 16 22 ------------------------- 5 Laugaricio Trencin 14 6 4 4 22 20 22 6 MFK Kosice 14 5 4 5 16 19 19 7 Ruzomberok 13 4 5 4 13 16 17 8 Spartak Myjava 14 4 4 6 21 22 16 9 Dukla Banska Bystrica 13 3 6 4 12 12 15 10 Tatran Presov 14 4 3 7 10 16 15 11 Nitra 14 3 4 7 17 24 13 ------------------------- 12 Spartak Trnava 14 2 5 7 12 24 11 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 27 Dukla Banska Bystrica v Ruzomberok (1230) Postponed Sunday, October 28 Zilina v Slovan Bratislava (1800)