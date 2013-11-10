UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barca run riot before coach bombshell, Real falter
* Barca one point ahead at top of La Liga (Releads, adds quotes)
Nov 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday Sunday, November 10 Ruzomberok 2 Slovan Bratislava 3 Zilina 0 Spartak Trnava 0 Saturday, November 9 Dukla Banska Bystrica 5 DAC Dunajska Streda 1 MFK Kosice 3 FK Senica 1 Spartak Myjava 1 Laugaricio Trencin 3 ViOn Zlate Moravce 3 Nitra 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Slovan Bratislava 17 11 3 3 37 21 36 ------------------------- 2 Ruzomberok 17 9 4 4 36 27 31 3 Laugaricio Trencin 17 9 3 5 40 19 30 ------------------------- 4 Spartak Myjava 17 8 3 6 30 27 27 ------------------------- 5 ViOn Zlate Moravce 17 8 3 6 22 23 27 6 Dukla Banska Bystrica 17 7 5 5 31 22 26 7 FK Senica 17 7 4 6 24 20 25 8 Spartak Trnava 17 7 3 7 23 27 24 9 MFK Kosice 17 6 4 7 24 21 22 10 Zilina 17 5 6 6 25 24 21 11 DAC Dunajska Streda 17 2 3 12 9 38 9 ------------------------- 12 Nitra 17 1 3 13 15 47 6 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation
* Barca one point ahead at top of La Liga (Releads, adds quotes)
PARIS, March 1 Thomas Lemar's extra-time winner sent Monaco into the quarter-finals of the French Cup after a thrilling 4-3 victory over Olympique de Marseille on Wednesday as holders Paris St Germain left it late to down Ligue 2 side Niort.
March 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Wednesday Wednesday, March 1 Millonarios 1 La Equidad 0 Patriotas Boyaca 0 Independiente Medellin 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Independiente Medellin 7 5 1 1 12 6 16 2 Alianza Petrolera 6 4 1 1 9 4 13 3 Pasto 6 3 2 1 11 2 11 4 Patriotas Boyaca 7 3 2 2 9 9 11 5 Millonarios 5 3 1 1 8 2 10 6