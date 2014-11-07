Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Friday
Friday, November 7
Spartak Myjava 3 DAC Dunajska Streda 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 17 9 7 1 33 12 34
-------------------------
2 Laugaricio Trencin 16 10 4 2 34 17 34
3 FK Senica 16 6 8 2 20 19 26
-------------------------
4 Spartak Myjava 17 7 2 8 19 21 23
-------------------------
5 Slovan Bratislava 14 7 1 6 20 23 22
6 Spartak Trnava 15 6 3 6 22 16 21
7 Podbrezova 17 5 6 6 18 19 21
8 DAC Dunajska Streda 17 4 8 5 21 23 20
9 ViOn Zlate Moravce 15 4 5 6 12 20 17
10 MFK Kosice 16 4 4 8 19 27 16
11 Ruzomberok 16 2 6 8 19 27 12
-------------------------
12 Dukla Banska Bystrica 16 2 6 8 18 31 12
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 8
MFK Kosice v Laugaricio Trencin (1230)
Dukla Banska Bystrica v ViOn Zlate Moravce (1330)
Ruzomberok v Spartak Trnava (1330)
Sunday, November 9
FK Senica v Slovan Bratislava (1800)