UPDATE 1-Soccer-Referee banned for life for match-fixing in World Cup qualifier
ZURICH, March 20 Ghanaian referee Joseph Lamptey has been banned for life for match manipulation in a World Cup qualifier, soccer's governing body FIFA said Monday.
Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday Saturday, November 8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 2 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 MFK Kosice 2 Laugaricio Trencin 0 Ruzomberok 0 Spartak Trnava 0 Friday, November 7 Spartak Myjava 3 DAC Dunajska Streda 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zilina 17 9 7 1 33 12 34 ------------------------- 2 Laugaricio Trencin 17 10 4 3 34 19 34 3 FK Senica 16 6 8 2 20 19 26 ------------------------- 4 Spartak Myjava 17 7 2 8 19 21 23 ------------------------- 5 Spartak Trnava 16 6 4 6 22 16 22 6 Slovan Bratislava 14 7 1 6 20 23 22 7 Podbrezova 17 5 6 6 18 19 21 8 DAC Dunajska Streda 17 4 8 5 21 23 20 9 MFK Kosice 17 5 4 8 21 27 19 10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 16 4 5 7 12 22 17 11 Dukla Banska Bystrica 17 3 6 8 20 31 15 ------------------------- 12 Ruzomberok 17 2 7 8 19 27 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 9 FK Senica v Slovan Bratislava (1800)
ZAGREB, March 20 Croatia will play to their first full home crowd at a competitive match for almost two and a half years this week, in a World Cup qualifier which coach Ante Cacic hopes will show his side has healthy support.
