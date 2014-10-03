Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 3
FK Senica 3 Dukla Banska Bystrica 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Laugaricio Trencin 12 8 3 1 24 11 27
-------------------------
2 Zilina 12 7 4 1 25 9 25
3 FK Senica 13 5 7 1 17 15 22
-------------------------
4 Podbrezova 12 5 2 5 12 12 17
-------------------------
5 Slovan Bratislava 10 5 1 4 15 14 16
6 DAC Dunajska Streda 12 3 6 3 14 15 15
7 MFK Kosice 12 4 2 6 17 19 14
8 ViOn Zlate Moravce 11 3 5 3 9 13 14
9 Spartak Trnava 11 3 2 6 13 14 11
10 Spartak Myjava 12 3 2 7 10 15 11
11 Dukla Banska Bystrica 13 2 5 6 14 24 11
-------------------------
12 Ruzomberok 12 1 5 6 11 20 8
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 4
MFK Kosice v Zilina (1230)
Ruzomberok v ViOn Zlate Moravce (1230)
Spartak Trnava v DAC Dunajska Streda (1230)
Spartak Myjava v Podbrezova (1700)
Sunday, October 5
Laugaricio Trencin v Slovan Bratislava (1700)