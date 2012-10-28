Oct 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 28
Zilina 0 Slovan Bratislava 0
Saturday, October 27
Nitra 1 ViOn Zlate Moravce 1
MFK Kosice 2 FK Senica 2
Spartak Myjava 2 Spartak Trnava 2
Tatran Presov 1 Laugaricio Trencin 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slovan Bratislava 14 7 5 2 21 14 26
-------------------------
2 Zilina 14 5 8 1 20 10 23
3 FK Senica 14 7 2 5 20 14 23
-------------------------
4 ViOn Zlate Moravce 14 6 4 4 23 16 22
-------------------------
5 Laugaricio Trencin 14 6 4 4 22 20 22
6 MFK Kosice 14 5 4 5 16 19 19
7 Ruzomberok 13 4 5 4 13 16 17
8 Spartak Myjava 14 4 4 6 21 22 16
9 Dukla Banska Bystrica 13 3 6 4 12 12 15
10 Tatran Presov 14 4 3 7 10 16 15
11 Nitra 14 3 4 7 17 24 13
-------------------------
12 Spartak Trnava 14 2 5 7 12 24 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 27
Dukla Banska Bystrica v Ruzomberok (1230) Postponed