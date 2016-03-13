March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 13 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 1 AS Trencin 3 Saturday, March 12 Ruzomberok 3 MFK Skalica 1 Podbrezova 2 Zilina 0 Spartak Myjava 1 Spartak Trnava 0 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 Slovan Bratislava 0 Friday, March 11 DAC Dunajska Streda 3 FK Senica 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AS Trencin 23 18 3 2 51 20 57 ------------------------- 2 Slovan Bratislava 23 15 6 2 33 14 51 3 Spartak Myjava 23 12 4 7 28 26 40 ------------------------- 4 DAC Dunajska Streda 23 10 6 7 33 25 36 ------------------------- 5 Ruzomberok 23 9 7 7 32 29 34 6 Zilina 23 10 3 10 43 34 33 7 Spartak Trnava 23 9 6 8 27 27 33 8 FK Senica 23 7 6 10 25 32 27 9 ViOn Zlate Moravce 23 5 7 11 31 42 22 10 Podbrezova 23 5 5 13 29 38 20 11 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 23 5 3 15 24 43 18 ------------------------- 12 MFK Skalica 23 3 4 16 20 46 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation