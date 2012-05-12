May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Slovak championship matches on Saturday
DAC Dunajska Streda 2 Slovan Bratislava 3
Dukla Banska Bystrica 1 Laugaricio Trencin 2
Nitra 1 FK Senica 0
MFK Kosice 0 Tatran Presov 0
Ruzomberok 0 Zilina 1
ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 Spartak Trnava 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 31 17 10 4 48 27 61
-------------------------
2 Spartak Trnava 31 17 8 6 39 22 59
3 Slovan Bratislava 31 16 10 5 46 32 58
-------------------------
4 FK Senica 31 14 11 6 42 22 53
-------------------------
5 Laugaricio Trencin 31 10 12 9 46 47 42
6 Ruzomberok 31 10 11 10 37 31 41
7 ViOn Zlate Moravce 31 11 7 13 32 40 40
8 Nitra 31 9 12 10 33 35 39
9 Dukla Banska Bystrica 31 9 9 13 37 42 36
10 Tatran Presov 31 6 12 13 21 32 30
11 MFK Kosice 31 6 9 16 24 39 27
-------------------------
R12 DAC Dunajska Streda 31 5 1 25 20 56 16
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation