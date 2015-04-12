April 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 12
AS Trencin 4 Podbrezova 1
Spartak Myjava 3 Dukla Banska Bystrica 2
Saturday, April 11
MFK Kosice 1 ViOn Zlate Moravce 2
Ruzomberok 2 DAC Dunajska Streda 1
Spartak Trnava 0 Slovan Bratislava 0
Friday, April 10
FK Senica 1 Zilina 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 AS Trencin 25 16 5 4 53 25 53
-------------------------
2 Zilina 25 14 9 2 52 19 51
3 Spartak Trnava 25 11 8 6 38 21 41
-------------------------
4 FK Senica 25 9 10 6 35 32 37
-------------------------
5 Slovan Bratislava 25 11 3 11 30 35 36
6 Ruzomberok 26 8 9 9 33 35 33
7 Spartak Myjava 24 10 3 11 28 34 33
8 MFK Kosice 26 8 5 13 32 43 29
9 DAC Dunajska Streda 25 6 10 9 26 33 28
10 Podbrezova 24 6 7 11 24 31 25
11 ViOn Zlate Moravce 25 6 6 13 18 41 24
-------------------------
12 Dukla Banska Bystrica 25 3 9 13 25 45 18
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation