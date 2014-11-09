Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 9
FK Senica 2 Slovan Bratislava 1
Saturday, November 8
Dukla Banska Bystrica 2 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0
MFK Kosice 2 Laugaricio Trencin 0
Ruzomberok 0 Spartak Trnava 0
Friday, November 7
Spartak Myjava 3 DAC Dunajska Streda 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 17 9 7 1 33 12 34
-------------------------
2 Laugaricio Trencin 17 10 4 3 34 19 34
3 FK Senica 17 7 8 2 22 20 29
-------------------------
4 Spartak Myjava 17 7 2 8 19 21 23
-------------------------
5 Spartak Trnava 16 6 4 6 22 16 22
6 Slovan Bratislava 15 7 1 7 21 25 22
7 Podbrezova 17 5 6 6 18 19 21
8 DAC Dunajska Streda 17 4 8 5 21 23 20
9 MFK Kosice 17 5 4 8 21 27 19
10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 16 4 5 7 12 22 17
11 Dukla Banska Bystrica 17 3 6 8 20 31 15
-------------------------
12 Ruzomberok 17 2 7 8 19 27 13
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation