Olympics-North Korea free to take part in 2018 Games, says Seoul
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 8 Zilina 1 AS Trencin 1 Saturday, March 7 DAC Dunajska Streda 1 Podbrezova 0 Ruzomberok 2 Spartak Myjava 1 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 Slovan Bratislava 2 Friday, March 6 Dukla Banska Bystrica 1 Spartak Trnava 1 FK Senica 3 MFK Kosice 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zilina 21 12 8 1 45 15 44 ------------------------- 2 AS Trencin 21 12 5 4 41 23 41 3 FK Senica 21 8 9 4 28 27 33 ------------------------- 4 Slovan Bratislava 20 10 1 9 26 29 31 ------------------------- 5 Spartak Trnava 20 8 6 6 32 20 30 6 Spartak Myjava 21 9 2 10 24 29 29 7 DAC Dunajska Streda 21 5 10 6 24 27 25 8 MFK Kosice 21 6 5 10 26 35 23 9 Podbrezova 21 5 7 9 20 24 22 10 Ruzomberok 21 5 7 9 26 32 22 11 ViOn Zlate Moravce 21 5 6 10 16 33 21 ------------------------- 12 Dukla Banska Bystrica 21 3 8 10 21 35 17 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation
SEOUL, April 3 North Korea will be allowed to travel to South Korea for the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics if it wishes to take part, Seoul's Unification Ministry said on Monday.
April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the US championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 2 Portland Timbers 1 New England Revolution 1 Saturday, April 1 DC United 2 Philadelphia Union 1 Houston Dynamo 4 New York Red Bulls 1 Minnesota United FC 4 Real Salt Lake 2 Vancouver Whitecaps 4 LA Galaxy 2 Chicago Fire 2 Montreal Impact 2 Columbus Crew 2 Orlando City SC 0 New York City FC 2 S