Soccer-Iraqis considering new approach to US-born Meram
March 20 Iraq may ask United States-born striker Justin Meram to rethink his decision not to join up with the squad for their World Cup qualifier against Saudi Arabia next week.
July 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday Saturday, July 26 Dukla Banska Bystrica 0 Spartak Myjava 0 Ruzomberok 1 DAC Dunajska Streda 1 Spartak Trnava Slovan Bratislava Postponed Friday, July 25 FK Senica 1 Zilina 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zilina 3 2 1 0 6 2 7 ------------------------- 2 Dukla Banska Bystrica 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 2 FK Senica 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 ------------------------- 4 Spartak Trnava 2 1 1 0 3 0 4 ------------------------- 5 Spartak Myjava 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 6 Laugaricio Trencin 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 6 Slovan Bratislava 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 8 DAC Dunajska Streda 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 8 Ruzomberok 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 11 Podbrezova 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 ------------------------- 12 MFK Kosice 2 0 0 2 2 6 0 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, July 26 Spartak Trnava v Slovan Bratislava (1530) Postponed Sunday, July 27 Laugaricio Trencin v Podbrezova (1530) MFK Kosice v ViOn Zlate Moravce (1530)
March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Colombian championship Liga Aguila I matches on Monday Sunday, March 19 Millonarios 3 Santa Fe 0 Tolima 2 Atletico Huila 0 Deportivo Cali 2 America 1 Jaguares 2 Tigres 1 Saturday, March 18 Atletico Nacional 3 Independiente Medellin 1 Bucaramanga 2 Alianza Petrolera 0 Pasto 2 Cortulua 2 Atletico Junior 3
March 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Mexican championship First Stage matches on Sunday Sunday, March 19 Puebla 0 Monarcas Morelia 1 UNAM 2 America 3 Saturday, March 18 Club Leon 2 Toluca 3 Cruz Azul 0 Tigres 0 Guadalajara 2 Veracruz 0 Monterrey 2 Atlas 0 Necaxa 2 Chiapas 2 Queretaro 3 Pachuca 0 Friday, March 17 Club Tijuana 1 Santos Laguna 1 Standings