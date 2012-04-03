Soccer-Injured Madrid defender Varane expected to miss Napoli trip
MADRID, Feb 24 Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is expected to miss the Champions League last 16 return leg at Napoli on March 7 because of a muscle injury.
April 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship on Tuesday Dukla Banska Bystrica 0 MFK Kosice 0 FK Senica 4 Laugaricio Trencin 0 Ruzomberok 1 Nitra 1 Zilina 3 Slovan Bratislava 0 Spartak Trnava 1 Tatran Presov 0 ViOn Zlate Moravce 3 DAC Dunajska Streda 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zilina 25 14 8 3 41 22 50 ------------------------- 2 Spartak Trnava 25 14 6 5 32 19 48 3 Slovan Bratislava 25 13 7 5 37 28 46 ------------------------- 4 FK Senica 25 12 9 4 36 18 45 ------------------------- 5 ViOn Zlate Moravce 25 10 7 8 29 29 37 6 Ruzomberok 25 8 9 8 33 27 33 7 Nitra 25 6 12 7 24 26 30 8 Dukla Banska Bystrica 25 8 6 11 31 34 30 9 Laugaricio Trencin 25 7 9 9 32 38 30 10 MFK Kosice 25 6 7 12 22 31 25 11 Tatran Presov 25 3 9 13 11 28 18 ------------------------- 12 DAC Dunajska Streda 25 4 1 20 15 43 13 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 7 MFK Kosice v ViOn Zlate Moravce (1230) Laugaricio Trencin v Nitra (1530) DAC Dunajska Streda v Ruzomberok (1530) FK Senica v Zilina (1530) Tatran Presov v Dukla Banska Bystrica (1530)
Sunday, April 8 Slovan Bratislava v Spartak Trnava (1700)
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Danish championship matches on Friday Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 FC Copenhagen 22 16 6 0 46 8 54 2 Brondby 22 12 7 3 43 17 43 3 Lyngby 22 10 4 8 21 19 34 4 Midtjylland 22 9 6 7 39 25 33 5 Randers 22 9 5 8 25 26 32 6 SonderjyskE 22 7 9 6 25 29 30 ------------------------- 7 AaB Aalborg 22 8 5 9 23 31 29 8 Silkeborg IF 22 6 9 7 27 35 27 9 Horsens 22 7 6 9
Feb 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Australian championship matches on Friday Friday, February 24 Melbourne City FC 1 Sydney FC 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Sydney FC 21 15 5 1 44 11 50 2 Melbourne Victory 20 12 3 5 42 24 39 3 Melbourne City FC 21 8 6 7 36 31 30 4 Brisbane Roar 20 7 9 4 27 25 30 5 Perth Glory 20 7 7 6 38 37 28 6 Western Sydney Wanderers F