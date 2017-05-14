May 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday Sunday, May 14 DAC Dunajska Streda 2 Podbrezova 2 Saturday, May 13 Ruzomberok 2 ViOn Zlate Moravce 1 Zilina 3 FK Senica 2 Spartak Trnava 1 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 0 Friday, May 12 Slovan Bratislava 3 Tatran Presov 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Zilina 28 21 4 3 74 24 67 ------------------------- 2 Slovan Bratislava 28 17 3 8 49 30 54 3 Ruzomberok 28 13 7 8 52 38 46 4 Podbrezova 28 12 9 7 34 26 45 ------------------------- 5 DAC Dunajska Streda 28 10 11 7 36 31 41 6 AS Trencin 28 12 5 11 46 46 41 7 Spartak Trnava 28 11 7 10 31 35 40 8 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 29 8 5 16 34 52 29 9 FK Senica 29 6 7 16 24 35 25 10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 28 5 7 16 27 48 22 11 Tatran Presov 28 3 9 16 16 58 18 ------------------------- C - Champion Sparta Myjava expelled from the league. 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-4: Europa League preliminary round