Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 5
Laugaricio Trencin 4 Slovan Bratislava 0
Saturday, October 4
MFK Kosice 1 Zilina 1
Ruzomberok 3 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0
Spartak Myjava 1 Podbrezova 0
Spartak Trnava 3 DAC Dunajska Streda 1
Friday, October 3
FK Senica 3 Dukla Banska Bystrica 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Laugaricio Trencin 13 9 3 1 28 11 30
-------------------------
2 Zilina 13 7 5 1 26 10 26
3 FK Senica 13 5 7 1 17 15 22
-------------------------
4 Podbrezova 13 5 2 6 12 13 17
-------------------------
5 Slovan Bratislava 11 5 1 5 15 18 16
6 MFK Kosice 13 4 3 6 18 20 15
7 DAC Dunajska Streda 13 3 6 4 15 18 15
8 Spartak Trnava 12 4 2 6 16 15 14
9 Spartak Myjava 13 4 2 7 11 15 14
10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 12 3 5 4 9 16 14
11 Ruzomberok 13 2 5 6 14 20 11
-------------------------
12 Dukla Banska Bystrica 13 2 5 6 14 24 11
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation