May 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, May 19
Dukla Banska Bystrica 0 AS Trencin 1
MFK Kosice 5 Podbrezova 0
ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 DAC Dunajska Streda 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 AS Trencin 31 22 5 4 64 26 71
-------------------------
2 Zilina 30 18 9 3 63 23 63
3 Spartak Trnava 30 14 8 8 47 27 50
-------------------------
4 Slovan Bratislava 30 15 3 12 43 41 48
-------------------------
5 FK Senica 30 10 10 10 44 47 40
6 MFK Kosice 31 11 6 14 41 46 39
7 Spartak Myjava 30 11 4 15 36 48 37
8 Ruzomberok 30 9 9 12 36 39 36
9 DAC Dunajska Streda 31 8 12 11 29 39 36
10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 31 8 8 15 26 50 32
11 Podbrezova 31 7 8 16 30 48 29
-------------------------
R12 Dukla Banska Bystrica 31 4 10 17 27 52 22
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Wednesday, May 20
FK Senica v Ruzomberok (1700)
Spartak Myjava v Spartak Trnava (1700)
Zilina v Slovan Bratislava (1815)
Saturday, May 23
AS Trencin v Zilina (1515)
MFK Kosice v FK Senica (1515)
Ruzomberok v Spartak Myjava (1515)
Podbrezova v DAC Dunajska Streda (1515)
Slovan Bratislava v ViOn Zlate Moravce (1515)
Spartak Trnava v Dukla Banska Bystrica (1515)