May 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 19 Dukla Banska Bystrica 0 AS Trencin 1 MFK Kosice 5 Podbrezova 0 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 DAC Dunajska Streda 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AS Trencin 31 22 5 4 64 26 71 ------------------------- 2 Zilina 30 18 9 3 63 23 63 3 Spartak Trnava 30 14 8 8 47 27 50 ------------------------- 4 Slovan Bratislava 30 15 3 12 43 41 48 ------------------------- 5 FK Senica 30 10 10 10 44 47 40 6 MFK Kosice 31 11 6 14 41 46 39 7 Spartak Myjava 30 11 4 15 36 48 37 8 Ruzomberok 30 9 9 12 36 39 36 9 DAC Dunajska Streda 31 8 12 11 29 39 36 10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 31 8 8 15 26 50 32 11 Podbrezova 31 7 8 16 30 48 29 ------------------------- R12 Dukla Banska Bystrica 31 4 10 17 27 52 22 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, May 20 FK Senica v Ruzomberok (1700) Spartak Myjava v Spartak Trnava (1700) Zilina v Slovan Bratislava (1815) Saturday, May 23 AS Trencin v Zilina (1515) MFK Kosice v FK Senica (1515) Ruzomberok v Spartak Myjava (1515) Podbrezova v DAC Dunajska Streda (1515) Slovan Bratislava v ViOn Zlate Moravce (1515) Spartak Trnava v Dukla Banska Bystrica (1515)