May 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 20
FK Senica 4 Ruzomberok 2
Zilina 1 Slovan Bratislava 2
Spartak Myjava 0 Spartak Trnava 3
Tuesday, May 19
Dukla Banska Bystrica 0 AS Trencin 1
MFK Kosice 5 Podbrezova 0
ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 DAC Dunajska Streda 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 AS Trencin 31 22 5 4 64 26 71
-------------------------
2 Zilina 31 18 9 4 64 25 63
3 Spartak Trnava 31 15 8 8 50 27 53
-------------------------
4 Slovan Bratislava 31 16 3 12 45 42 51
-------------------------
5 FK Senica 31 11 10 10 48 49 43
6 MFK Kosice 31 11 6 14 41 46 39
7 Spartak Myjava 31 11 4 16 36 51 37
8 Ruzomberok 31 9 9 13 38 43 36
9 DAC Dunajska Streda 31 8 12 11 29 39 36
10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 31 8 8 15 26 50 32
11 Podbrezova 31 7 8 16 30 48 29
-------------------------
R12 Dukla Banska Bystrica 31 4 10 17 27 52 22
-------------------------
C - Champion
R - Relegated
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 23
AS Trencin v Zilina (1515)
MFK Kosice v FK Senica (1515)
Ruzomberok v Spartak Myjava (1515)
Podbrezova v DAC Dunajska Streda (1515)
Slovan Bratislava v ViOn Zlate Moravce (1515)
Spartak Trnava v Dukla Banska Bystrica (1515)