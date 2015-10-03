Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 3
AS Trencin 2 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 0
MFK Skalica 0 Ruzomberok 1
Zilina 1 Podbrezova 3
Spartak Trnava 2 Spartak Myjava 1
Friday, October 2
Slovan Bratislava 2 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 AS Trencin 12 9 2 1 23 9 29
-------------------------
2 Zilina 12 7 3 2 31 16 24
3 Slovan Bratislava 12 7 3 2 19 11 24
-------------------------
4 Spartak Myjava 12 7 2 3 15 12 23
-------------------------
5 Ruzomberok 12 4 5 3 17 15 17
6 Spartak Trnava 12 5 2 5 17 18 17
7 DAC Dunajska Streda 11 4 3 4 17 12 15
8 FK Senica 11 3 3 5 12 19 12
9 ViOn Zlate Moravce 12 3 2 7 16 24 11
10 MFK Skalica 12 2 4 6 14 21 10
11 Podbrezova 12 2 2 8 17 26 8
-------------------------
12 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 12 2 1 9 10 25 7
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 4
FK Senica v DAC Dunajska Streda (1200)