July 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Friday
Friday, July 13
Zilina 4 Spartak Myjava 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 1 1 0 0 4 1 3
-------------------------
Laugaricio Trencin 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Ruzomberok 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
MFK Kosice 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
FK Senica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Slovan Bratislava 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Spartak Trnava 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dukla Banska Bystrica 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Nitra 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Tatran Presov 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-------------------------
12 Spartak Myjava 1 0 0 1 1 4 0
: Champions League preliminary round
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, July 14
Laugaricio Trencin v Nitra (1530)
Ruzomberok v ViOn Zlate Moravce (1730)
Slovan Bratislava v Tatran Presov (1730)
Spartak Trnava v MFK Kosice (1730)
Sunday, July 15
FK Senica v Dukla Banska Bystrica (1730)