April 9 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 9
AS Trencin 2 Podbrezova 0
Spartak Trnava 1 Zilina 2
Saturday, April 8
DAC Dunajska Streda 1 Slovan Bratislava 0
ViOn Zlate Moravce 1 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 2
Friday, April 7
Tatran Presov 1 FK Senica 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 24 18 4 2 68 20 58
-------------------------
2 Slovan Bratislava 24 15 3 6 42 26 48
3 Podbrezova 23 10 7 6 26 19 37
-------------------------
4 AS Trencin 24 10 5 9 39 39 35
-------------------------
5 Ruzomberok 23 9 7 7 42 32 34
6 Spartak Trnava 24 8 7 9 22 29 31
7 DAC Dunajska Streda 23 6 10 7 28 27 28
8 MFK Zemplin Michalovce 24 7 5 12 28 44 26
9 FK Senica 24 6 6 12 19 26 24
10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 23 4 6 13 22 40 18
11 Tatran Presov 24 3 8 13 14 48 17
-------------------------
Sparta Myjava expelled from the league.
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup