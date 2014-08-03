Aug 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 3
Laugaricio Trencin 2 Spartak Trnava 0
Zilina 2 Spartak Myjava 1
Saturday, August 2
DAC Dunajska Streda 3 MFK Kosice 1
Podbrezova 3 Dukla Banska Bystrica 0
ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 FK Senica 0
Friday, August 1
Slovan Bratislava 2 Ruzomberok 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 4 3 1 0 8 3 10
-------------------------
2 Laugaricio Trencin 3 3 0 0 6 1 9
3 Slovan Bratislava 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
-------------------------
4 FK Senica 4 1 3 0 4 3 6
-------------------------
5 DAC Dunajska Streda 4 1 2 1 5 4 5
6 ViOn Zlate Moravce 4 1 2 1 4 5 5
7 Dukla Banska Bystrica 4 1 2 1 4 6 5
8 Spartak Trnava 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
9 Spartak Myjava 4 1 1 2 3 4 4
10 Podbrezova 4 1 0 3 5 6 3
11 Ruzomberok 4 0 2 2 3 5 2
-------------------------
12 MFK Kosice 4 0 0 4 4 12 0
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation