UPDATE 1-Soccer-Yu header boosts China's slim World Cup hopes
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 14 MFK Kosice 2 Spartak Myjava 0 Ruzomberok 1 Dukla Banska Bystrica 1 Podbrezova 2 FK Senica 1 Spartak Trnava 1 Zilina 0 Friday, March 13 AS Trencin 2 ViOn Zlate Moravce 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Zilina 22 12 8 2 45 16 44 ------------------------- 2 AS Trencin 22 13 5 4 43 23 44 3 Spartak Trnava 22 9 7 6 34 21 34 ------------------------- 4 FK Senica 22 8 9 5 29 29 33 ------------------------- 5 Slovan Bratislava 21 10 2 9 27 30 32 6 Spartak Myjava 22 9 2 11 24 31 29 7 MFK Kosice 22 7 5 10 28 35 26 8 DAC Dunajska Streda 21 5 10 6 24 27 25 9 Podbrezova 22 6 7 9 22 25 25 10 Ruzomberok 22 5 8 9 27 33 23 11 ViOn Zlate Moravce 22 5 6 11 16 35 21 ------------------------- 12 Dukla Banska Bystrica 22 3 9 10 22 36 18 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 15 Slovan Bratislava v DAC Dunajska Streda (1800)
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.
March 23 China beat South Korea 1-0 on Thursday to keep alive their slim hopes of qualifying for next year's World Cup with only their second ever win over their Asian rivals.