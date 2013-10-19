Oct 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 19
DAC Dunajska Streda 0 FK Senica 2
Dukla Banska Bystrica 0 Ruzomberok 1
Nitra 2 MFK Kosice 3
Spartak Trnava 0 Spartak Myjava 1
ViOn Zlate Moravce 2 Zilina 0
Friday, October 18
Slovan Bratislava 0 Laugaricio Trencin 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Slovan Bratislava 14 10 1 3 31 16 31
-------------------------
2 Spartak Myjava 14 8 2 4 26 19 26
3 Ruzomberok 14 7 4 3 26 23 25
-------------------------
4 Laugaricio Trencin 14 7 3 4 35 17 24
-------------------------
5 FK Senica 14 6 4 4 20 14 22
6 ViOn Zlate Moravce 14 6 3 5 17 21 21
7 Spartak Trnava 14 6 2 6 19 22 20
8 MFK Kosice 14 5 3 6 19 16 18
9 Dukla Banska Bystrica 14 4 5 5 22 19 17
10 Zilina 14 4 5 5 22 22 17
11 Nitra 14 1 3 10 15 38 6
-------------------------
12 DAC Dunajska Streda 14 1 3 10 7 32 6
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation