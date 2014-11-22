Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 22
Laugaricio Trencin 3 FK Senica 1
DAC Dunajska Streda 0 Dukla Banska Bystrica 0
Podbrezova 1 Ruzomberok 2
Spartak Trnava 3 MFK Kosice 1
Friday, November 21
ViOn Zlate Moravce 1 Zilina 6
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Zilina 18 10 7 1 39 13 37
-------------------------
2 Laugaricio Trencin 18 11 4 3 37 20 37
3 FK Senica 18 7 8 3 23 23 29
-------------------------
4 Spartak Trnava 17 7 4 6 25 17 25
-------------------------
5 Spartak Myjava 17 7 2 8 19 21 23
6 Slovan Bratislava 15 7 1 7 21 25 22
7 DAC Dunajska Streda 18 4 9 5 21 23 21
8 Podbrezova 18 5 6 7 19 21 21
9 MFK Kosice 18 5 4 9 22 30 19
10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 17 4 5 8 13 28 17
11 Ruzomberok 18 3 7 8 21 28 16
-------------------------
12 Dukla Banska Bystrica 18 3 7 8 20 31 16
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 23
Slovan Bratislava v Spartak Myjava (1800)