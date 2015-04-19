April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 19 Zilina 0 Spartak Myjava 1 Saturday, April 18 DAC Dunajska Streda 1 MFK Kosice 1 Podbrezova 1 Dukla Banska Bystrica 1 Slovan Bratislava 1 Ruzomberok 0 ViOn Zlate Moravce 3 FK Senica 2 Friday, April 17 AS Trencin 1 Spartak Trnava 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 AS Trencin 26 17 5 4 54 25 56 ------------------------- 2 Zilina 26 14 9 3 52 20 51 3 Spartak Trnava 26 11 8 7 38 22 41 ------------------------- 4 Slovan Bratislava 26 12 3 11 31 35 39 ------------------------- 5 FK Senica 26 9 10 7 37 35 37 6 Spartak Myjava 25 11 3 11 29 34 36 7 Ruzomberok 27 8 9 10 33 36 33 8 MFK Kosice 27 8 6 13 33 44 30 9 DAC Dunajska Streda 26 6 11 9 27 34 29 10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 26 7 6 13 21 43 27 11 Podbrezova 25 6 8 11 25 32 26 ------------------------- 12 Dukla Banska Bystrica 26 3 10 13 26 46 19 1: Champions League preliminary round 2-3: Europa League preliminary round 4: Europa League depending on domestic cup 12: Relegation