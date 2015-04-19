April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Slovak championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 19
Zilina 0 Spartak Myjava 1
Saturday, April 18
DAC Dunajska Streda 1 MFK Kosice 1
Podbrezova 1 Dukla Banska Bystrica 1
Slovan Bratislava 1 Ruzomberok 0
ViOn Zlate Moravce 3 FK Senica 2
Friday, April 17
AS Trencin 1 Spartak Trnava 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 AS Trencin 26 17 5 4 54 25 56
-------------------------
2 Zilina 26 14 9 3 52 20 51
3 Spartak Trnava 26 11 8 7 38 22 41
-------------------------
4 Slovan Bratislava 26 12 3 11 31 35 39
-------------------------
5 FK Senica 26 9 10 7 37 35 37
6 Spartak Myjava 25 11 3 11 29 34 36
7 Ruzomberok 27 8 9 10 33 36 33
8 MFK Kosice 27 8 6 13 33 44 30
9 DAC Dunajska Streda 26 6 11 9 27 34 29
10 ViOn Zlate Moravce 26 7 6 13 21 43 27
11 Podbrezova 25 6 8 11 25 32 26
-------------------------
12 Dukla Banska Bystrica 26 3 10 13 26 46 19
1: Champions League preliminary round
2-3: Europa League preliminary round
4: Europa League depending on domestic cup
12: Relegation